NHCSO to sponsor BBQ fundraiser for Special Olympics NC

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office announced Aug. 15 that they will be hosting a fundraiser for Special Olympics North Carolina. Per their announcement, the event will take place on Aug. 27 from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. at Elks Lodge 532 at 5102 Oleander Dr., Wilmington.

NHCSO stated that they will be serving BBQ plates for $12, with all proceeds going to Special Olympics NC. In addition, they will be selling Boston butts for $40. Boston butts must be preordered before Aug. 22.

Those wishing to donate in other ways can make a direct donation during the event with cash, card, and/or check (made out to Special Olympics North Carolina), per the release.

In their announcement, the sheriff’s office stated that delivery within a 10 mile radius will be available for those with an order of 10 plates or more.

Those wishing to order a Boston butt or plates for delivery must call First Sergeant Montjoy at (910) 798-4245, per announcement.

For updates and more information, please visit the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

