NHCSO to sponsor BBQ fundraiser for Special Olympics NC

The New Hanover County Sheriff's Office announced Aug. 15 that they will be hosting a...
The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office announced Aug. 15 that they will be hosting a fundraiser for Special Olympics North Carolina.(SONC)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 6:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office announced Aug. 15 that they will be hosting a fundraiser for Special Olympics North Carolina. Per their announcement, the event will take place on Aug. 27 from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. at Elks Lodge 532 at 5102 Oleander Dr., Wilmington.

NHCSO stated that they will be serving BBQ plates for $12, with all proceeds going to Special Olympics NC. In addition, they will be selling Boston butts for $40. Boston butts must be preordered before Aug. 22.

Those wishing to donate in other ways can make a direct donation during the event with cash, card, and/or check (made out to Special Olympics North Carolina), per the release.

In their announcement, the sheriff’s office stated that delivery within a 10 mile radius will be available for those with an order of 10 plates or more.

Those wishing to order a Boston butt or plates for delivery must call First Sergeant Montjoy at (910) 798-4245, per announcement.

For updates and more information, please visit the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

