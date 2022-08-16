Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Man charged after passenger on motorcycle dies in wreck

Online records state 34-year-old James Burris Lewis has been charged with felony death by...
Online records state 34-year-old James Burris Lewis has been charged with felony death by vehicle, no liability insurance and reckless driving to endanger.(NHCSO)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man has been charged in connection to the death of a passenger on a motorcycle he was driving during a wreck in June.

Online records state 34-year-old James Burris Lewis has been charged with felony death by vehicle, no liability insurance and reckless driving to endanger.

According to the accident report, Lewis was driving a motorcycle with a female passenger in the 600 block of South College Road in Wilmington when he rear-ended a car that had just made a U-turn.

The report states that Lewis was estimated to be driving 70 miles per hour in the 45 mph zone when the collision took place.

Lewis and the woman were both thrown from the motorcycle. The report states that the female passenger died after landing approximately 140 feet south of the collision.

When troopers spoke with Lewis at the hospital, “he could not recall the collision at all,” according to the report.

The report states that impairment was suspected in the crash and that test results were pending at the time of the report.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jury finds Antonio Beatty not guilty of murder
Not guilty: Wilmington man free after waiting 7 years for murder trial
Monkeypox case identified in Bladen County
The Silver Alert issued for Saphir Deyampert was cancelled at 2:58 p.m. on Monday, August 15.
Silver Alert canceled for Wilmington man
“The Summer I Turned Pretty” has returned to the Cape Fear region to film its second season.
‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ season two to film in Carolina Beach, temporary closures expected
The victim of the alligator attack has been identified as 88-year-old Nancy A. Becker, of Sun...
Woman, 88, killed in alligator attack while gardening

Latest News

Deputies are investigating how the man's body ended up along this stretch of highway.
Body found in trash dumped alongside Duplin County highway
The Pender County Board of Commissioners meeting on August 15, 2022
Pender County passes amendment allowing for developers to begin clearing and grading earlier in the zoning process
Cleanup crews were on Interstate 77 near the John Belk Freeway following a massive...
Cleanup underway after tractor-trailer fire injures driver, closes I-77 N near uptown Charlotte
Earthquakes continue to hit North Carolina, USGS says