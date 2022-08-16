Man charged after passenger on motorcycle dies in wreck

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man has been charged in connection to the death of a passenger on a motorcycle he was driving during a wreck in June.

Online records state 34-year-old James Burris Lewis has been charged with felony death by vehicle, no liability insurance and reckless driving to endanger.

According to the accident report, Lewis was driving a motorcycle with a female passenger in the 600 block of South College Road in Wilmington when he rear-ended a car that had just made a U-turn.

The report states that Lewis was estimated to be driving 70 miles per hour in the 45 mph zone when the collision took place.

Lewis and the woman were both thrown from the motorcycle. The report states that the female passenger died after landing approximately 140 feet south of the collision.

When troopers spoke with Lewis at the hospital, “he could not recall the collision at all,” according to the report.

The report states that impairment was suspected in the crash and that test results were pending at the time of the report.

