Kure Beach votes to change dog ordinance

The Kure Beach Town Council announced Aug. 15 that their “Dogs on the Beach” ordinance will be...
The Kure Beach Town Council announced Aug. 15 that their “Dogs on the Beach” ordinance will be altered.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Kure Beach Town Council announced Aug. 15 that their “Dogs on the Beach” ordinance will be altered.

Beginning April 1, 2023, beachgoers will be able to take their dogs on the sand between 5 p.m. - 9 a.m., per the announcement. These hours will be in effect April 1 - Sept. 30.

According to the town council, dogs will not be allowed on the beach between 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

The Kure Beach Town Council announced that this change in policy was voted on during their Aug. 15 meeting. Previously, the council was split on the issue.

