Health officials in Bladen County respond to new Monkeypox cases

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - Bladen County Commissioners met Monday night to discuss the first cases of monkeypox in Southeastern North Carolina.

Two cases have been reported in Bladen County, bringing the state total up to 162 from 111 at last report per the NCDHHS.

The Department of Health and Human Services has reported cases in 24 of the 100 counties in North Carolina, now including Bladen County.

County Health Director Dr. Terri Duncan informed the commissioners about the current availability of the monkeypox vaccine.

“We have responded based on our community disease standards, protocols, policies, that’s what we do best. So we, of course, looked at the options for testing and there’s plenty of testing available in the state vaccines there is vaccines available.” said Duncan.

Duncan also spoke to the commissioners about the two afflicted from Bladen County and their status, saying they did not need to be hospitalized and are quarantining at home. Duncan also mentioned where Bladen County receives their vaccines from.

“Right now there are regional hubs throughout the state, there’s at least seven. We have two readily available to us in Fayetteville and Wilmington. So we have worked close with our community partners, and it’s been no problem getting vaccinated.” said Duncan.

According to the NCDHHS website, “Monkeypox virus can be spread person-to-person through infected body fluids (including saliva and lesion fluid), items that have been in contact with infected fluids or lesion crusts, and respiratory droplets. The incubation period is usually 7−14 days but can range from 5−21 days. People with monkeypox are infectious from the start of symptoms (before the rash forms) until the lesions heal and new skin forms underneath scabs and the scabs have all fallen off.”

