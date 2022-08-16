Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Health officials in Bladen County respond to new Monkeypox cases

Dr. Terri Duncan, Director of Bladen county health and human services speaks on new monkeypox...
Dr. Terri Duncan, Director of Bladen county health and human services speaks on new monkeypox cases(WECT)
By Cooper Govoreau
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - Bladen County Commissioners met Monday night to discuss the first cases of monkeypox in Southeastern North Carolina.

Two cases have been reported in Bladen County, bringing the state total up to 162 from 111 at last report per the NCDHHS.

The Department of Health and Human Services has reported cases in 24 of the 100 counties in North Carolina, now including Bladen County.

County Health Director Dr. Terri Duncan informed the commissioners about the current availability of the monkeypox vaccine.

“We have responded based on our community disease standards, protocols, policies, that’s what we do best. So we, of course, looked at the options for testing and there’s plenty of testing available in the state vaccines there is vaccines available.” said Duncan.

Duncan also spoke to the commissioners about the two afflicted from Bladen County and their status, saying they did not need to be hospitalized and are quarantining at home. Duncan also mentioned where Bladen County receives their vaccines from.

“Right now there are regional hubs throughout the state, there’s at least seven. We have two readily available to us in Fayetteville and Wilmington. So we have worked close with our community partners, and it’s been no problem getting vaccinated.” said Duncan.

According to the NCDHHS website, “Monkeypox virus can be spread person-to-person through infected body fluids (including saliva and lesion fluid), items that have been in contact with infected fluids or lesion crusts, and respiratory droplets. The incubation period is usually 7−14 days but can range from 5−21 days. People with monkeypox are infectious from the start of symptoms (before the rash forms) until the lesions heal and new skin forms underneath scabs and the scabs have all fallen off.”

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Silver Alert issued for Saphir Deyampert was cancelled at 2:58 p.m. on Monday, August 15.
Silver Alert canceled for Wilmington man
Monkeypox case identified in Bladen County
POLICE: Two brothers dead after driver crashes into Wilson restaurant
POLICE: Two brothers dead after driver crashes into Wilson restaurant
“The Summer I Turned Pretty” has returned to the Cape Fear region to film its second season.
‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ season two to film in Carolina Beach, temporary closures expected
Ezekiel Stone
Onslow County man convicted of sexually abusing an infant

Latest News

As of August 8, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has identified one...
Monkeypox case identified in Bladen County
The Pender County Republican Party’s Executive Committee recommended Dr. Tate for the seat and...
Former Pender County Commissioner Dr. Jimmy Tate returns to the board
Horry County police said a teen shot and killed another teen over the weekend on Bear Bluff...
14-year-old accused of shooting, killing another teen in Horry County over weekend
Juniper Road Two Fire
Crews hope for rain as wildfire at Holly Shelter Game Lands continues to burn