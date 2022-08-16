Former Pender County Commissioner Dr. Jimmy Tate returns to the board

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Dr. Jimmy Tate is back as a member of the Pender County Board of Commissioners. Dr. Tate took the oath of office Tuesday night, to serve out the remainder of David Williams’s term as District 1 Representative. The Pender County Republican Party’s Executive Committee recommended Dr. Tate for the seat after Williams resigned last month, and commissioners unanimously approved the recommendation Tuesday evening.

Tate had been previously appointed in 2007 to fill County Commission seat of Bill Moore, who had resigned. Tate then won both of his campaigns for four-year terms in 2008 and 2012, before resigning in 2015 to to join the administration of James Sprunt Community College in Duplin County.

He is also currently a member of the UNCW Board of Trustees after Senate Leader and President Pro Tempore of the Senate Phil Berger recommended him for the role last year.

“I want to work closely with our school system to hear their needs,” Tate said. “With our superintendents and school board members to hear the needs for our school growth. I want to hear the needs of how we can support our teachers, how we can support law enforcement to make sure they have the funding they need. And I want to make sure that the commissioners, that we have a good relationship with all of the entities that we need.”

Dr. Tate is running unopposed for the District 1 commissioners’ seat in November, where he will continue to serve for another four years unless any write-in upset occurs.

