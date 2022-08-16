First Alert Forecast: unsettled and not too hot

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Keep the umbrella handy! A trough of low pressure in the upper atmosphere will maintain chances for showers and storms across the Cape Fear Region: 60% Tuesday, 30% Wednesday, 40% Thursday, and 50% Friday and the weekend. The severe risk is marginal. The unsettled pattern should hold daytime temperatures to the 70s and 80s as opposed to 90s.

Past the midpoint of August and the Atlantic Basin remains charmingly free of tropical storm threats... Something for which to be thankful! The remnants of Gulf of Mexico disturbance “Invest 98-L” continue to chug up the Rio Grande Basin, and there is a small chance for storm development with another tropical wave in the far western Caribbean Sea.

Hopefully, the tropics will buck the statistics and remain inactive. WECT.com/hurricane has you covered in any case!

