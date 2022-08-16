Earthquakes continue to hit North Carolina, USGS says

TROUTMAN. N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) says another earthquake hit the state of North Carolina early Tuesday morning.

The 1.8 magnitude earthquake hit Troutman, NC just after 6 a.m., according to USGS.

Troutman is located near the Charlotte area.

North Carolina had an earthquake hit on Aug. 13 in Spruce Pine and another in Archdale on Aug. 8.

MORE NEWS: NC Truck driver recognized for decision that may have saved lives

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.