Earthquakes continue to hit North Carolina, USGS says

The 1.8 magnitude earthquake hit Troutman, NC just after 6 a.m., according to U.S. Geological Survey.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TROUTMAN. N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) says another earthquake hit the state of North Carolina early Tuesday morning.

The 1.8 magnitude earthquake hit Troutman, NC just after 6 a.m., according to USGS.

Troutman is located near the Charlotte area.

North Carolina had an earthquake hit on Aug. 13 in Spruce Pine and another in Archdale on Aug. 8.

