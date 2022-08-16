Dog stolen from Nebraska found in Columbus County

HALLSBORO, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office recovered a dog after he was stolen from its owners in Nebraska.

Per the CCSO, Joshua Henriksen and Kaley Henriksen were arrested for felony fugitive warrants out of Nebraska on August 5. The Nebraska sheriff’s office told the CCSO on August 10 that they are suspected to have stolen a bunch of silver, a gun and a yorkie named Gus.

Investigators then went to the house of the suspects and heard a dog barking from a nearby house on the same property in Hallsboro. They got a search warrant and collected evidence, including some silver items. A person caring for the yorkie turned him in during the investigators’ search.

For now, Gus is waiting for his owners at the county Animal Protective Services department.

Gus, pictured, was found in Columbus County after being stolen in Nebraska (Columbus County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.