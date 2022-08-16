Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Dog stolen from Nebraska found in Columbus County

Gus, pictured, was stolen from Nebraska before being recovered by the Columbus County Sheriff's...
Gus, pictured, was stolen from Nebraska before being recovered by the Columbus County Sheriff's Office(Columbus County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HALLSBORO, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office recovered a dog after he was stolen from its owners in Nebraska.

Per the CCSO, Joshua Henriksen and Kaley Henriksen were arrested for felony fugitive warrants out of Nebraska on August 5. The Nebraska sheriff’s office told the CCSO on August 10 that they are suspected to have stolen a bunch of silver, a gun and a yorkie named Gus.

Investigators then went to the house of the suspects and heard a dog barking from a nearby house on the same property in Hallsboro. They got a search warrant and collected evidence, including some silver items. A person caring for the yorkie turned him in during the investigators’ search.

For now, Gus is waiting for his owners at the county Animal Protective Services department.

Gus, pictured, was found in Columbus County after being stolen in Nebraska
Gus, pictured, was found in Columbus County after being stolen in Nebraska(Columbus County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jury finds Antonio Beatty not guilty of murder
Not guilty: Wilmington man free after waiting 7 years for murder trial
Monkeypox case identified in Bladen County
The Silver Alert issued for Saphir Deyampert was cancelled at 2:58 p.m. on Monday, August 15.
Silver Alert canceled for Wilmington man
“The Summer I Turned Pretty” has returned to the Cape Fear region to film its second season.
‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ season two to film in Carolina Beach, temporary closures expected
The victim of the alligator attack has been identified as 88-year-old Nancy A. Becker, of Sun...
Woman, 88, killed in alligator attack while gardening

Latest News

Kwaze Walker was found dead inside a home on Night Harbor Drive on July 31.
DA: Leland fatal shooting ruled self-defense
Officials now say the fire now covers approximately 1,226 acres
Wildfire at Holly Shelter Game Lands still 1,226 acres, now 53 percent contained
The Wrightsville Beach Museum of History announced Aug. 16 that it will be hosting Liberty...
Wrightsville Beach Museum of History to host Lumina Daze fundraiser
Novant Health announced Aug. 16 that Heather King has been named president and chief operating...
Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center names new president, chief operating officer