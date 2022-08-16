DA: Leland fatal shooting ruled self-defense

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - A man was legally justified in using deadly force in a shooting in Leland last month, the District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.

Kwaze Walker was found dead inside a home on Night Harbor Drive on July 31.

District Attorney Jon David said a review of the evidence by his office and the Leland Police Department determined that Deandre Davis shot Walker in self-defense.

A news release from the District Attorney’s Office says that Davis was assaulted by Walker and another person approximately 45 minutes before the shooting.

“After a thorough investigation, officers were able to determine that two minors (16- and 17-year-old females) were residing in the home, while their mother was away for the weekend. One of the minors invited Davis to the home,” the news release states. “While Davis was at the residence, Kwaze Walker, the boyfriend of the other minor, arrived at the home and entered a verbal and physical altercation with Davis. Walker, along with an acquaintance he brought to the home, held Davis at gun point and began beating him with their fists and the butt of Walker’s firearm. Davis was detained by Walker for roughly 45 minutes and beaten severely. In fact, Davis received medical treatment for numerous injuries he sustained because of the assault.

After 45 minutes, Davis had the opportunity to quickly retrieve his own firearm from another area of the room in which he was being held. Davis aimed the gun at Walker and fired twice, striking Walker in the torso. Davis then jumped from a window and ran to a neighbor’s house for help.”

Devin Antone, 19, of Lake Waccamaw, has been arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill or inflict serious injury and first-degree kidnapping in connection with the incident.

