Columbus County Sheriff’s Office looking for three men after armed robbery of Tabor City Dollar General

TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) - The Dollar General store at 4248 Swamp Fox Highway East was robbed by three unidentified men on August 12 around 9 p.m.

Per a release from the sheriff’s office, three men entered the store, held two employees at gunpoint and stole more than 900 dollars in cash before fleeing on foot.

The description of the men are as follows:

Black male wearing a bright colored hoodie/jacket with Nickelodeon cartoon characters, black pants, white Nike shoes, and gloves.

Black male wearing a black t-shirt, dark colored pants, black shoes, and a black face covering.

Black male wearing a navy hoodie, white t-shirt, black jeans, and white Crocs.

For anyone with any information, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office advises to contact them at their phone number 910 642-6551. You can also send an anonymous tip through their app or at their website here.

