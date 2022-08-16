Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Columbus County Sheriff’s Office looking for three men after armed robbery of Tabor City Dollar General

Per a release from the sheriff’s office, three men entered the store, held two employees at...
Per a release from the sheriff’s office, three men entered the store, held two employees at gunpoint and stole more than 900 dollars in cash before fleeing on foot.(Columbus County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) - The Dollar General store at 4248 Swamp Fox Highway East was robbed by three unidentified men on August 12 around 9 p.m.

Per a release from the sheriff’s office, three men entered the store, held two employees at gunpoint and stole more than 900 dollars in cash before fleeing on foot.

The description of the men are as follows:

  • Black male wearing a bright colored hoodie/jacket with Nickelodeon cartoon characters, black pants, white Nike shoes, and gloves.
  • Black male wearing a black t-shirt, dark colored pants, black shoes, and a black face covering.
  • Black male wearing a navy hoodie, white t-shirt, black jeans, and white Crocs.

For anyone with any information, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office advises to contact them at their phone number 910 642-6551. You can also send an anonymous tip through their app or at their website here.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jury finds Antonio Beatty not guilty of murder
Not guilty: Wilmington man free after waiting 7 years for murder trial
Monkeypox case identified in Bladen County
The Silver Alert issued for Saphir Deyampert was cancelled at 2:58 p.m. on Monday, August 15.
Silver Alert canceled for Wilmington man
“The Summer I Turned Pretty” has returned to the Cape Fear region to film its second season.
‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ season two to film in Carolina Beach, temporary closures expected
The victim of the alligator attack has been identified as 88-year-old Nancy A. Becker, of Sun...
Woman, 88, killed in alligator attack while gardening

Latest News

Deputies are investigating how the man's body ended up along this stretch of highway.
Body found alongside Duplin County highway
As Tracion Flood grieves the loss of her son Tyshaun Delts, she shares a message to the person...
Mother sends message to son’s alleged killer: ‘There is no forgiveness.’
Court records show allegations that Commissioner Julia Olson-Boseman took $118,000 from a joint...
New allegations say commissioner took $118,000 from joint account with wife days after a judge found her in contempt of court
Gus, pictured, was stolen from Nebraska before being recovered by the Columbus County Sheriff's...
Dog stolen from Nebraska found in Columbus County