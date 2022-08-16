Body found in trash dumped alongside Duplin County highway

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A body has been found among trash dumped along a Duplin County highway.

The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office said the body was discovered on U.S. 117 when they stopped to investigate trash dumped on the side of the road.

The highway between the Ace Hardware and Highway 11 was shut down for about an hour this morning but has since reopened to traffic.

Deputies say the man from Illinois, who was born in 1961, appeared to have had some medical issues but they won’t know the cause of death until an autopsy is completed.

It’s not known yet if this was a hit and run, whether the man fell, or if his body was dumped, according to the sheriff’s office.

