WFD HazMat team earns second in competition

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Members of the Wilmington Fire Department’s HazMat team achieved a second place finish in the South Atlantic Fire Rescue Expo’s HazMat Competition, per report.

According to the WFD’s release, members had to complete a number of realistic scenarios while being scored on time and accuracy. The scenarios included:

Securing chlorine leaks of various sizes

Securing a leaking pipe

Securing and containing a leaking chemical storage drum

Cases necessitating the use of hazmat equipment remains relevant in the Cape Fear region. On Aug. 10, fire crews in New Hanover County responded to and extinguished a chemical fire in Wilmington. On March 21, Whiteville Fire Department responded to and put out a lethal fire at a facility storing hazardous materials.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.