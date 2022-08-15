Tax revenues on the rise in Carolina Beach as new businesses look to move in

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Ask anyone who’s been around Carolina Beach for the last decade and they’ll tell you, things don’t look the same as they used to. With new businesses lining up, the once sleepy beach town is growing fast.

That can be challenging for some locals who worry about things like water resources and over development, but town leaders assure folks that water right now is not an issue. With about 1 million gallons of water used a day, the town has more than enough to support that growth.

Then there’s the fear of changing the character of the town, known for its laidback beach vibes and classic boardwalk.

Mayor Pro Tem Jay Healy said that despite the changes and new businesses, the charm of the town is something that the Town Council is looking to preserve.

The newest proposal, a boutique hotel, would give the town a different experience for visitors, including a modern rooftop bar.

The new hotel plays into the town’s growing resource and tax base, both strong points despite the current economy.

“Our tax base is great‚ you know, we’re going through inflation right now, but we just got a report from June numbers and we’re up 30% tax wise, so things are well, when taxes go up your revenue is going to go up. But not to that degree we would be happy with double digit increase, but 30% is a lot so people are spending money. Carolina Beach is a unique town we have a unique product,’ Mayor Pro Tem Jay Healey said.

The final decision is ultimately up to Town Council, and there’s no way of knowing what they’re going to do in terms of the new hotel, but it did receive support from the town’s Planning and Zoning Board.

