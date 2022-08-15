“The Supremes At Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat” to film in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Walt Disney Company-owned studio Searchlight Pictures is planning to film its upcoming project “The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat” in Wilmington.

The project was added to the Wilmington Film Commission website under the “Pre-Production” heading. Deadline reports that Uzo Abuda, Aunjanue Ellis and Sanaa Lathan will be playing the lead roles in the film based on the novel of the same name by Edward Kelsey Moore. Tina Mabry will direct the film with a script primarily written by Gina Prince-Bythewood.

The film will follow a group of three friends who call themselves “The Supremes” and their struggles to keep their friendship despite the turbulence around them.

Formerly known as Fox Searchlight Pictures, the studio has worked on several award winning films including Birdman and The Shape of Water.

