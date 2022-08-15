‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ season two to film in Carolina Beach, temporary closures expected

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - “The Summer I Turned Pretty” has returned to the Cape Fear region to film its second season. Included in its filming schedule is two days of filming at Carolina Beach’s Boardwalk business district, per an announcement from the town.

On Aug. 15 and 22, filming is planned to take place, with adjusted hours and closures expected for businesses while the crews work. The Town of Carolina Beach stated that nearby amusement rides are also expected to be affected by the filming.

The town encourages those wishing to visit the Boardwalk business district to call places of interest ahead of visiting.

For updates and more information, please visit the Town of Carolina Beach website.

