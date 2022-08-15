Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ season two to film in Carolina Beach, temporary closures expected

“The Summer I Turned Pretty” has returned to the Cape Fear region to film its second season.
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - “The Summer I Turned Pretty” has returned to the Cape Fear region to film its second season. Included in its filming schedule is two days of filming at Carolina Beach’s Boardwalk business district, per an announcement from the town.

On Aug. 15 and 22, filming is planned to take place, with adjusted hours and closures expected for businesses while the crews work. The Town of Carolina Beach stated that nearby amusement rides are also expected to be affected by the filming.

The town encourages those wishing to visit the Boardwalk business district to call places of interest ahead of visiting.

For updates and more information, please visit the Town of Carolina Beach website.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for 18-year-old Saphir...
Silver Alert issued for missing and endangered Wilmington man
Female NCDOT employee fatally struck while on job Friday
Female NCDOT employee fatally struck while on job Friday
Parents and students lining up to get free school supplies
TRU Colors hosts back-to-school giveaway
Woman receives seven year sentence for transporting drugs from New Jersey to North Carolina
Perry Steed is welcomed by friends and family at Paul's Place in Rocky Point, NC
Wilmington man completes 15,000 mile bike ride for veteran mental health awareness

Latest News

Faith McNitt with Feline Matchmakers sits down with WECT's Bill Murray to discuss ways to help...
Feline Matchmakers discuss how to help shelter cats
Wilmington Downtown, Inc. announced that ribbon cutting would occur for two local businesses on...
Ribbon cutting ceremonies to be held for local businesses
“The Summer I Turned Pretty” has returned to the Cape Fear region to film its second season....
‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ season two to film in Carolina Beach, temporary closures expected
School buses were packed with school supplies donated by the community this weekend.
Communities in Schools holds ‘Stuff the Bus’ supply drive