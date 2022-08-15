Southport to host back-to-school event

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The Southport Police Department announced Aug. 13 that they will be cosponsoring an upcoming back-to-school event. The event will take place on Aug. 20 at Alvin C. Caviness Park at 300 W. Owens St. Beginning at noon, the event is also sponsored by the Southport Unity Committee and St. James A.M.E. Zion Church.

Per their release, the event will be free to the public with school supplies being handed out while they last. In addition, there will be music, food, bounce houses and waterworks.

In their announcement, the SPD stated that those wishing to attend are encouraged to bring a towel.

For updates and more information, please visit Southport Police Department’s Facebook page.

