Ribbon cutting ceremonies to be held for local businesses

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Downtown, Inc. announced that ribbon cutting would occur for two local businesses on Aug. 15. Roses are Blue and The Half will both hold ceremonies early in the early afternoon.

At 1:30 p.m., WDI will host a ceremony in honor of Roses are Blue, a new consignment retail shop in Chandler’s Wharf on S. Water St., per their announcement.

The WDI stated that following the Roses are Blue ceremony, ribbon cutting will occur at 2:30 p.m. in honor of a recently-opened restaurant named The Half. The restaurant is located in the Brooklyn Arts District on Red Cross St.

