Ribbon cutting ceremonies to be held for local businesses

Wilmington Downtown, Inc. announced that ribbon cutting would occur for two local businesses on Aug. 15.
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 8:04 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
At 1:30 p.m., WDI will host a ceremony in honor of Roses are Blue, a new consignment retail shop in Chandler’s Wharf on S. Water St., per their announcement.

The WDI stated that following the Roses are Blue ceremony, ribbon cutting will occur at 2:30 p.m. in honor of a recently-opened restaurant named The Half. The restaurant is located in the Brooklyn Arts District on Red Cross St.

