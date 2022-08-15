Senior Connect
Port City Politics, Finances: Olson-Boseman’s accounts, Jim Morton’s raise, and Project Grace’s lease deal

Port City Politics
By Michael Praats
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On this episode, a look at some big fiscal questions. First up, WECT investigative reporter Michael Praats is following the legal and financial issues dogging New Hanover County Chairwoman Julia Olson-Boseman. Then, WHQR and WECT continue to look into the salary of Cape Fear Community College President Jim Morton, which is trending ever higher. And a look at New Hanover County’s Project Grace — the county hopes to win the state over with a rosy financial prediction of the project’s economic benefits, but will the state go for it?

Links for this week’s episode:

