Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Police help groom who nearly missed his wedding

Boston police helped a groom get to his wedding. (Credit: WCVB, CNN Newsource)
By WCVB Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (WVCB) - A Boston groom was stranded on his wedding day with his groomsmen while the bride was left waiting, but the Boston Police Harbor Patrol saved the day.

Patrick and Hannah Mahony’s big day almost never happened after mechanical issues put the harbor between the bride and groom.

“I was in a little bit of a panic,” Patrick Mahony said.

The couple’s wedding was to take place on Thompson Island, and the boat the groom was supposed to take broke down. He was left stranded at the dock.

“It was our florist, our DJ, all of the groomsmen, the groom. So I think it would have just been a bunch of girls sitting on the island waiting around if that happens,” Hannah Mahony said.

This is when authorities stepped in to help.

The replacement ferry ended up leaving about 40 minutes late from the harbor, but the officers were able to make up time on the water.

Officers Joseph Matthews and Stefani McGrath were able to get everyone to the island safely, and Matthews said he hopes the police escort will be a fun memory to look back on.

“We had six minutes to spare,” Matthews said. “It will give them something to remember. Getting a ride on a police boat is kind of special for their big night.”

Despite the rocky start to the day, Patrick Mahony said nothing would have stopped him from tying the knot with his bride.

Copyright 2022 WVCB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for 18-year-old Saphir...
Silver Alert issued for missing and endangered Wilmington man
Female NCDOT employee fatally struck while on job Friday
Female NCDOT employee fatally struck while on job Friday
Parents and students lining up to get free school supplies
TRU Colors hosts back-to-school giveaway
Woman receives seven year sentence for transporting drugs from New Jersey to North Carolina
Perry Steed is welcomed by friends and family at Paul's Place in Rocky Point, NC
Wilmington man completes 15,000 mile bike ride for veteran mental health awareness

Latest News

An updated version of Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine that aims to protect against the original...
British regulator 1st to OK Moderna’s updated COVID-19 booster
A spokesperson for Six Flags Great America said the three victims were in a parking lot outside...
Six Flags amusement park shooting near Chicago leaves 3 hurt
Faith McNitt with Feline Matchmakers sits down with WECT's Bill Murray to discuss ways to help...
Feline Matchmakers discuss how to help shelter cats
Wilmington Downtown, Inc. announced that ribbon cutting would occur for two local businesses on...
Ribbon cutting ceremonies to be held for local businesses