Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Onslow County man convicted of sexually abusing an infant

Ezekiel Stone
Ezekiel Stone(Onslow County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Onslow County man has pleaded guilty to sexually abusing an infant.

On Friday, Ezekiel Stone, of Richlands, pled guilty to First Degree Statutory Sexual Offense of a Child by Adult and First Degree Statutory Rape of a Child by Adult.

According to the Onslow County Sheriff’s department, back in October 2018, the Special Victims Unit was contacted by the Naval Criminal Investigative Services (NCIS ) regarding their arrest of another man on child pornography charges. During the investigation, NCIS learned that Stone was sending photos of himself sexually abusing an infant.

On October 23, 2018, detectives searched Stone’s home and took him into custody.

After pleading guilty, Stone was sentenced to 18-20 years in prison.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for 18-year-old Saphir...
Silver Alert issued for missing and endangered Wilmington man
Female NCDOT employee fatally struck while on job Friday
Female NCDOT employee fatally struck while on job Friday
Parents and students lining up to get free school supplies
TRU Colors hosts back-to-school giveaway
Woman receives seven year sentence for transporting drugs from New Jersey to North Carolina
Perry Steed is welcomed by friends and family at Paul's Place in Rocky Point, NC
Wilmington man completes 15,000 mile bike ride for veteran mental health awareness

Latest News

The Southport Fire Department released a statement Aug. 12 that two children at Caswell Beach...
New safety devices save children at Caswell Beach
Teen succumbs to injuries after Horry County weekend shooting; another teen arrested
Faith McNitt with Feline Matchmakers sits down with WECT's Bill Murray to discuss ways to help...
Feline Matchmakers discuss how to help shelter cats
Wilmington Downtown, Inc. announced that ribbon cutting would occur for two local businesses on...
Ribbon cutting ceremonies to be held for local businesses