New safety devices save children at Caswell Beach

By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Southport Fire Department released a statement Aug. 12 that two children at Caswell Beach had been saved by a recently installed safety device.

Per the SFD, rescue crews responded to a 911 call about two children who were screaming for help in the water. When they arrived, the children were already out of the water, thanks to the help of on-site flotation devices.

Recently, the Jack Helbig Memorial Foundation installed new rescue tubes at every Oak Island public beach access. Per report, the stations include a numbered post, a rescue tube from the Rescue Tube Foundation, instructions for using the tube and a QR code that leads to the latest beach warning flag conditions.

For more information about the Jack Helbig Memorial Foundation and the rescue tubes, please visit their website.

