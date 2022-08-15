Senior Connect
Monkeypox case identified in Bladen County

(Source: Associated Press)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - As of August 15, the latest North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services report has identified one to two cases of Monkeypox in Bladen County.

Currently there are 111 cases of Monkeypox in the state, with the highest concentration being in Mecklenburg County. If you have had close contact with someone diagnosed with Monkeypox or someone who has unexplained bumps, sores or blisters, state health guidance recommends getting tested for Monkeypox.

To get tested or vaccinated, call the New Hanover County health department at 910-798-6800 or the Cumberland County health department at 919-433-3600. Even if you don’t live in these counties, you can still call and request a vaccine be sent to a nearby healthcare provider. You can find the list of providers on the NCDHHS website.

