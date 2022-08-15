Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Leland invites community to Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Resources Open House

Town of Leland
Town of Leland(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - People in the community can take part in programs and activities for all ages at the annual Town of Leland Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Resources Open House. The event will be held on Saturday, August 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Leland Cultural Arts Center on 1212 Magnolia Village Way.

“Attendees will be able to meet instructors, participate in demonstrations, watch students from performing arts classes, and view instructors’ artwork. There will also be crafts and story time throughout the day,” said the town in a release.

Programs offered include pottery, painting, basket weaving, crochet, knitting, dance, writing and musical performance. The Leland Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Resources Department writes that they operate 500 programs with over 1,800 participants and 60 events and concerts each year.

“This really is a great time for anyone to explore what we have to offer! Having our instructors on site to field questions and explain their classes provides a great opportunity for anyone interested in taking one of our programs,” said Program Coordinator Kirsti Armstrong.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Silver Alert issued for Saphir Deyampert was cancelled at 2:58 p.m. on Monday, August 15.
Silver Alert canceled for Wilmington man
Monkeypox case identified in Bladen County
POLICE: Two brothers dead after driver crashes into Wilson restaurant
POLICE: Two brothers dead after driver crashes into Wilson restaurant
“The Summer I Turned Pretty” has returned to the Cape Fear region to film its second season.
‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ season two to film in Carolina Beach, temporary closures expected
Ezekiel Stone
Onslow County man convicted of sexually abusing an infant

Latest News

Members of the Wilmington Fire Department’s HazMat team achieved a second place finish in the...
WFD HazMat team earns second in competition
The Southport Police Department announced Aug. 13 that they will be cosponsoring an upcoming...
Southport to host back-to-school event
The Southport Fire Department released a statement Aug. 12 that two children at Caswell Beach...
New safety devices save children at Caswell Beach
Faith McNitt with Feline Matchmakers sits down with WECT's Bill Murray to discuss ways to help...
Feline Matchmakers discuss how to help shelter cats