Leland invites community to Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Resources Open House

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - People in the community can take part in programs and activities for all ages at the annual Town of Leland Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Resources Open House. The event will be held on Saturday, August 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Leland Cultural Arts Center on 1212 Magnolia Village Way.

“Attendees will be able to meet instructors, participate in demonstrations, watch students from performing arts classes, and view instructors’ artwork. There will also be crafts and story time throughout the day,” said the town in a release.

Programs offered include pottery, painting, basket weaving, crochet, knitting, dance, writing and musical performance. The Leland Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Resources Department writes that they operate 500 programs with over 1,800 participants and 60 events and concerts each year.

“This really is a great time for anyone to explore what we have to offer! Having our instructors on site to field questions and explain their classes provides a great opportunity for anyone interested in taking one of our programs,” said Program Coordinator Kirsti Armstrong.

