Governor Cooper appoints three Wrightsville Beach residents to state boards and commissions

The Town of Wrightsville Beach
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Governor Roy Cooper announced appointments to state boards and committees on Monday, August 15, including three people from Wrightsville Beach.

Ozlem Yildiz Nichols from Wrightsville Beach and six others were appointed to the North Carolina Museum of Art Board of Trustees. The governor’s office writes that she is involved in community organizations in the area, and NCModernist once recognized her home renovation. State laws give the Board of Trustees the responsibility of governing the museum and its policies while advising other state agencies on preservation, care and custody of works.

Sarah C. Thomas was appointed as a public member to the North Carolina Board of Dietetics/Nutrition. Thomas works as an attorney and for PPD/Thermo Fisher as their senior site contract specialist in Wilmington. Per state statute, this board manages dietitian and nutritionist licenses, determines who is qualified and revokes licenses if need be.

Anna Starr Shellem was appointed to the North Carolina Marine Fisheries Commission. The governors office says she is or used to be a commercial fisher in the area and currently owns the Shell’em Seafood Company. Her company harvests and ships shellfish to restaurants throughout the state, and in her work she focuses on zero-waste and sustainable fishing practices throughout. Unlike the previous two boards, every member of this commission is appointed by the Governor. It regulates and creates policies to protect and manage aquatic resources.

You can find the full list of appointees announced on August 15 on Cooper’s website.

