Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

First Alert Forecast: storm chances return

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 4:48 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After a glorious August weekend with unseasonably low humidity, more typical summertime muggies return to your First Alert Forecast for the week ahead. With it, shower and storm chances will perk up to 20% Monday, 60% Monday evening into Tuesday, 30% Wednesday, 40% Thursday, and 50% Friday. Be aware: some storms may be locally strong and gusty Monday evening. Through the week, expect daytime temperatures to generally crest in the reasonable 80s - though some low 90s could occasionally mix in - and nighttime lows will bubble back up from the 60s to the 70s.

Catch details in your seven-day planning forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, anytime you like and for whatever location you choose, extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Amazingly, the Atlantic Basin remains free of tropical storms this Monday. WECT.com/hurricane has you covered in any case!

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for 18-year-old Saphir...
Silver Alert issued for missing and endangered Wilmington man
Parents and students lining up to get free school supplies
TRU Colors hosts back-to-school giveaway
Female NCDOT employee fatally struck while on job Friday
Female NCDOT employee fatally struck while on job Friday
Woman receives seven year sentence for transporting drugs from New Jersey to North Carolina
The Murchison Building in downtown Wilmington (credit: Cape Fear Commercial)
Historic 11-story office building in downtown Wilmington bought for $8.25 million

Latest News

A slow period in the tropical Atlantic.
First Alert Forecast: nice temperatures but higher rain chances ahead
A slow period in the tropical Atlantic.
Your First Alert Forecast for Sun. night Aug. 14, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. morning, Aug. 14, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. morning, Aug. 14, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Sat. evening, Aug. 13, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Sat. evening, Aug. 13, 2022