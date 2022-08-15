Senior Connect
Columbus County man convicted, given minimum two-year sentence for selling cocaine

Justin McKvian
Justin McKvian(Columbus County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Columbus County man was convicted of selling cocaine and given a 29 to 53 month active sentence on August 10.

Per the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, Justin McKvian was convicted in connection to drug activity suspected in the Green Acres, Dessie Road and Ten Mile Road communities. Back in 2019, 17 people were arrested as a result of the CCSO investigation. The office put had a warrant for McKvian, but he wasn’t arrested until 2020.

McKvian was found guilty on charges of Sell and Deliver Cocaine and Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Cocaine.

