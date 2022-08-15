Carolina Beach Police Department K9 receives new vest from charitable donation

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Carolina Beach Police Department’s K9 named Demi has received a bullet and stab protective vest from a donation through the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

Demi’s vest is embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of K9 Bane, Cherokee County, NC.”

Vested Interest in K9s, established in 2009, is a charity that provides life-saving bullet and stab protective vests and other items to law enforcement canines.

Per a release, Vested Interest in K9s. has provided over 4,714 vests to K9s through private and corporate donations in the amount of $6.9 million.

The program is open to dogs that are at least 20 months old, are actively employed, and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate.

To learn more about Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. and how to donate or volunteer, please call 508-824-6978 or visit their website here.

