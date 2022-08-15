Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Teen succumbs to injuries after Horry County weekend shooting; another teen arrested

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A juvenile was arrested after a shooting in Horry County left another teen dead.

The Horry County Police Department told WMBF News that the incident happened Saturday evening in the area of Bear Bluff Road.

According to the incident report, when officers arrived on the scene they found a juvenile on the ground with multiple “bleeding wounds.”

HCPD said EMS on the scene confirmed the teen succumbed to the injuries.

No other information is available at this time.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for 18-year-old Saphir...
Silver Alert issued for missing and endangered Wilmington man
Female NCDOT employee fatally struck while on job Friday
Female NCDOT employee fatally struck while on job Friday
Parents and students lining up to get free school supplies
TRU Colors hosts back-to-school giveaway
Woman receives seven year sentence for transporting drugs from New Jersey to North Carolina
Perry Steed is welcomed by friends and family at Paul's Place in Rocky Point, NC
Wilmington man completes 15,000 mile bike ride for veteran mental health awareness

Latest News

Ezekiel Stone
Onslow County man convicted of sexually abusing an infant
The Southport Fire Department released a statement Aug. 12 that two children at Caswell Beach...
New safety devices save children at Caswell Beach
Faith McNitt with Feline Matchmakers sits down with WECT's Bill Murray to discuss ways to help...
Feline Matchmakers discuss how to help shelter cats
Wilmington Downtown, Inc. announced that ribbon cutting would occur for two local businesses on...
Ribbon cutting ceremonies to be held for local businesses