Teen succumbs to injuries after Horry County weekend shooting; another teen arrested

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A juvenile was arrested after a shooting in Horry County left another teen dead.

The Horry County Police Department told WMBF News that the incident happened Saturday evening in the area of Bear Bluff Road.

According to the incident report, when officers arrived on the scene they found a juvenile on the ground with multiple “bleeding wounds.”

HCPD said EMS on the scene confirmed the teen succumbed to the injuries.

No other information is available at this time.

