Silver Alert issued for missing and endangered Wilmington man

The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for 18-year-old Saphir...
The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for 18-year-old Saphir Deyampert.(NCDPS)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 3:21 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a Wilmington man.

Saphir Deyampert, 18, is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. He was last seen on Sir Tyler Drive in the Mayfaire area wearing blue jeans, a blue shirt, blue shoes, a hoodie with a greyscale camouflage design and a green and black Oak Island ballcap.

Deyampert is described as weighing about 98 lbs. and standing at 5′6″. He has short brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3609.

