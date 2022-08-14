Communities in Schools holds ‘Stuff the Bus’ supply drive

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - School buses were packed with school supplies donated by the community this weekend.

Communities in Schools hosted a ‘Stuff the Bus’ back-to-school supply drive over the weekend to gather supplies for the upcoming school year for New Hanover County Schools students. They dropped buses off in 6 locations across the community.

Those locations included:

-Harris Teeter Mayfaire (August 12- 14) 6805 Parker Farm Dr, Wilmington, NC 28405

-Office Depot (August 12- August 14) 3727 Oleander Dr Hanover, Wilmington, NC 28403

-Walmart Burgaw (August 13) 908 NC-53 E, Burgaw, NC 28425

-Walmart Monkey Junction (August 12-14) 5135 Carolina Beach Rd, Wilmington, NC 28412

-Walmart Porters Neck (August 12-14) 8035 Market St, Wilmington, NC 28411

-Port City Church (August 14) 250 Vision Dr, Wilmington, NC 28403

The bus at the Walmart in Monkey Junction was one of the more popular drop off locations. Anthony Nixon with Communities in Schools was at that location and says the turn out from the community was shocking.

“We have two trash cans for each at each entrance. And we’ve probably emptied those two trash cans, probably eight, nine times today. And it’s only two o’clock.” said Nixon.

The turnout showed Nixon just how the community supports their students.

“It just reiterates the fact that a lot of people want to give back to the youth. They are the future. And if we can make it easier on their load, it makes it just that much easier for them to do what they need to do in school.” said Nixon.

Hilary Ozenbaugh with Communities in Schools was also helping at the event and says this helps the students going into the new school year

“It’s such a confidence boost for our students to be able to come in on the first day of school and have brand new supplies and have the fresh backpack and all the things that they need to start the school year off right” said Ozenbaugh.

The supplies are still being counted up, but any extra donations will be given to the schools for students that might need them throughout the school year.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.