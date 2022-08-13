TRU Colors hosts back-to-school giveaway

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - With back-to-school preparation on the front of most parents minds’, any free supplies are welcome.

Saturday at TRU Colors brewery, they hosted a back-to-school giveaway for New Hanover County school students.

The supplies given away at the event ranged from backpacks to notebooks, water bottles, and other gear. There were festivities for students to take place in as well, such as cornhole, dodgeball, hot dogs, cotton candy, and snow cones.

Event manager Beez Smith says the community needs events like this and helping students before the school year starts is important.

‘When it comes to back to school is very important to a lot of the older guys a lot of the community period. So having people come together for a good cause always works out” said Smith.

Smith says all 300 of the backpacks were given out within the first hour of the event. After the bookbags ran out, they began giving out the other supplies they had on hand.

He also says to be on the watch for more events coming for holidays like Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas.

“All these different holidays we plan to integrate with the community so y’all stay posted” said Smith.

