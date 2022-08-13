Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Summer Safety Saturday held at Independence Mall

Safe Kids Summer Safety Saturday at Independence mall
Safe Kids Summer Safety Saturday at Independence mall(WECT)
By Cooper Govoreau
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Running errands in the summer with little ones can add stress to parents.

That’s why the Safe Kids Cape Fear Coalition hosted ‘Summer Safety Saturday’ at the main entrance of Independence mall in Wilmington.

Per the Coalition, the event was held to “Provide education to community members on hot car awareness, provide car seat checks, and give out information and resources on how to stay safe during the summer time.”

Anyone was welcome to come out and have their car seats checked for free by Safe Kids instructors. There was also a temperature display for cars to show people just how quick the inside of your car can reach high temperatures.

Wilmington Firefighter and Safe Kids instructor Josh Gibson was at the event showing parents how to make sure their little ones are fastened in the correct way.

“A lot of times people install seats, and we see these seats are installed, and they’re not appropriately installed. So that’s what we’re here for. We’re here to teach. So that way, they can leave as safe as they can than what they came.” said Gibson.

He says in his time as a firefighter he has seen some children not even restrained in the car.

“A lot of our engines, we ride backwards. So we see into vehicles, and we can see that a lot of times a child might not be restrained at all, or in a car seat at all.” said Gibson.

He spoke to the need to educate parents of children on how to properly put in a car seat. He says he just wants to make sure these resources are available to parents across southeastern North Carolina.

“We’re not going to frown upon anybody that doesn’t know what’s going on or has no clue about car seats. We want to make sure that you come out or come to your local fire stations. New Hanover County Fire has it we have it Carson check stations are everywhere. Making sure kids are properly installed and they’re safe as they can be.” said Gibson.

The coalition also had information on more summer heat tips at a booth inside the mall.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Murchison Building in downtown Wilmington (credit: Cape Fear Commercial)
Historic 11-story office building in downtown Wilmington bought for $8.25 million
Jason McCoy
Brunswick Co. man sentenced 6-8 years for felony death by motor vehicle
Columbus County Sheriff's Office Operation Community Watch leads to multiple arrests
Four inmates charged for attempted murder after an inmate was beaten at Columbus County Jail
A Wake County deputy was killed after being shot, according to Wake County Sheriff Gerald Bakker.
Wake County Deputy shot, killed: Sheriff
A judge in Wake County has offically agreed to lift an order for arrest for New Hanover County...
Two weeks later, judge grants request to lift arrest order for County Chairwoman

Latest News

Parents and students lining up to get free school supplies
TRU Colors hosts back-to-school giveaway
Organizers helping pass out backpacks to cars
Holmes Foundation holds back-to-school backpack giveaway
For the second time in less than three weeks, Calabash firefighters responded to a fire caused...
Lightning strike causes Brunswick Plantation house fire
View of the aftermath of flooding in parts of Kentucky hard hit by recent inundation
Local Red Cross members seeing Kentucky flooding damage firsthand