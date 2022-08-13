Summer Safety Saturday held at Independence Mall

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Running errands in the summer with little ones can add stress to parents.

That’s why the Safe Kids Cape Fear Coalition hosted ‘Summer Safety Saturday’ at the main entrance of Independence mall in Wilmington.

Per the Coalition, the event was held to “Provide education to community members on hot car awareness, provide car seat checks, and give out information and resources on how to stay safe during the summer time.”

Anyone was welcome to come out and have their car seats checked for free by Safe Kids instructors. There was also a temperature display for cars to show people just how quick the inside of your car can reach high temperatures.

Wilmington Firefighter and Safe Kids instructor Josh Gibson was at the event showing parents how to make sure their little ones are fastened in the correct way.

“A lot of times people install seats, and we see these seats are installed, and they’re not appropriately installed. So that’s what we’re here for. We’re here to teach. So that way, they can leave as safe as they can than what they came.” said Gibson.

He says in his time as a firefighter he has seen some children not even restrained in the car.

“A lot of our engines, we ride backwards. So we see into vehicles, and we can see that a lot of times a child might not be restrained at all, or in a car seat at all.” said Gibson.

He spoke to the need to educate parents of children on how to properly put in a car seat. He says he just wants to make sure these resources are available to parents across southeastern North Carolina.

“We’re not going to frown upon anybody that doesn’t know what’s going on or has no clue about car seats. We want to make sure that you come out or come to your local fire stations. New Hanover County Fire has it we have it Carson check stations are everywhere. Making sure kids are properly installed and they’re safe as they can be.” said Gibson.

The coalition also had information on more summer heat tips at a booth inside the mall.

