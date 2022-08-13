Myrtle Beach police arrest suspect in Home Depot armed robbery

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A man is in custody after police say he robbed a Home Depot in Myrtle Beach.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department said 61-year-old David Brian Plump is charged with armed robbery in connection to the incident.

Plump is accused of showing a gun to a Home Depot employee at around 2:40 p.m. Friday and demanding money before leaving the area.

The MBPD said officers then used traffic cameras to identify a white van involved and shared photos on social media.

Police then received tips that were later verified by investigators and real-time crime analytics that led to Plump. He was taken into custody at his home Friday night without incident.

Online records show Plump is being held at the Myrtle Beach Jail as of Saturday, where he awaits a bond hearing.

