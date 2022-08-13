Local Red Cross members seeing Kentucky flooding damage firsthand

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A rising death toll and mounting damage is still the scene in much of eastern Kentucky.

With help coming from all parts of the country, James Jarvis and other members of the American Red Cross Cape Fear chapter have recently arrived in Kentucky to help render aid to the impacted communities.

Since arriving in Kentucky to assist other Red Cross agencies, Jarvis says him and his teams have seen just how truly devastating the flooding has been.

“I saw homes just washed completely off their foundations, school buses that had floated in two buildings, you know, just a lot of the devastation that’s really happening here. And this is also a community that flooded, you know, 14 months ago. So a lot of folks were still trying to recover from that storm, and are now dealing with this one.” said Jarvis.

The repeat damage from storms over the past few years has added up on these communities. The aid is much needed and damage is frightening according to Jarvis.

“You could still see a lot of debris up in the trees. You could see the waterline in the trees high above the road that we were driving on. And when I say debris, these are belongings of people. You see what used to be a kid’s play house. I’ve seen a roof propped up against a tree. Other people’s belongings that just floated down the river.” said Jarvis

There is a way to donate on the Red Cross’ website, but Jarvis says there’s an alternative way that can be just as effective.

“Pick up a Red Cross, best go to Red cross.org/volunteer to go ahead and get trained now. So that way, if disaster comes to eastern North Carolina, if we’re dealing with a hurricane or something like that, you can jump in right away and help from day one. So if you’re looking to be one of those heroes on the ground, we would love to have you.” said Jarvis.

Jarvis says the next step is transitional housing for victims displaced from their homes due to the floods. This will have the help from FEMA once the housing gets put into place.

“That way folks can read begin rebuilding their homes, if they choose to stay where they are.”

