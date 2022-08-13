Lightning strike causes Brunswick Plantation house fire

CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) - For the second time in less than three weeks, Calabash firefighters responded to a fire caused by a lightning strike.

Just before 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Calabash firefighters responded to a fire in the Brunswick Plantation development. Officials say it was caused by a lightning strike, making it the second of its kind in recent weeks.

First responders with the Calabash, Sunset Beach and Ocean Isle Beach fire departments were able to contain the fire to the chimney and attic. Fortunately, everyone inside made it out without injury.

Brunswick County EMS, Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office and the Calabash Fire Department Auxiliary also assisted at the scene.

