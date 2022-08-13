Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Lightning strike causes Brunswick Plantation house fire

For the second time in less than three weeks, Calabash firefighters responded to a fire caused...
For the second time in less than three weeks, Calabash firefighters responded to a fire caused by a lightning strike.(Calabash Fire Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 5:01 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) - For the second time in less than three weeks, Calabash firefighters responded to a fire caused by a lightning strike.

Just before 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Calabash firefighters responded to a fire in the Brunswick Plantation development. Officials say it was caused by a lightning strike, making it the second of its kind in recent weeks.

Related: House catches on fire after being struck by lightning

First responders with the Calabash, Sunset Beach and Ocean Isle Beach fire departments were able to contain the fire to the chimney and attic. Fortunately, everyone inside made it out without injury.

Brunswick County EMS, Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office and the Calabash Fire Department Auxiliary also assisted at the scene.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Murchison Building in downtown Wilmington (credit: Cape Fear Commercial)
Historic 11-story office building in downtown Wilmington bought for $8.25 million
Jason McCoy
Brunswick Co. man sentenced 6-8 years for felony death by motor vehicle
A Wake County deputy was killed after being shot, according to Wake County Sheriff Gerald Bakker.
Wake County Deputy shot, killed: Sheriff
Columbus County Sheriff's Office Operation Community Watch leads to multiple arrests
Four inmates charged for attempted murder after an inmate was beaten at Columbus County Jail
A judge in Wake County has offically agreed to lift an order for arrest for New Hanover County...
Two weeks later, judge grants request to lift arrest order for County Chairwoman

Latest News

View of the aftermath of flooding in parts of Kentucky hard hit by recent inundation
Local Red Cross members seeing Kentucky flooding damage firsthand
Officials now say the fire now covers approximately 1,226 acres
Rain falls on the wildfire at Holly Shelter Game Lands, remains 25% contained
The repeat damage from storms over the past few years has added up on these communities. The...
Local Red Cross members seeing Kentucky flooding damage firsthand
Volunteers from around the community pitched in to help teach the children, ages 3 and up, with...
Coastal Buds ‘iCanSwim” camp held at Wilmington YWCA for young swimmers