Holmes Foundation holds back-to-school backpack giveaway

Organizers helping pass out backpacks to cars
Organizers helping pass out backpacks to cars(WECT)
By Cooper Govoreau
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - Cars lined up to get free backpacks for the upcoming school year Saturday morning.

Parents from all across southeastern North Carolina drove to Shallotte for the Holmes Foundations back-to-school backpack giveaway.

More than 1,000 backpacks were stuffed with school supplies for students in each school grade, going at a first come first serve basis.

Donna Norris and her daughter Sierra made the drive from Winnabow to pickup bookbags to get ready for this school year. Sierra says her family is always looking for events like this one.

“Every year so we try to see if we can find like some program that’s giving away a couple of supplies. So I was looking up online backpack giveaways or school supply giveaways. And this was one of the first one things that showed up”

Donna Norris says when they saw the post about the event, they made sure they would be there.

“It’s wonderful because it’s tight. The budget right now. Inflation, it’s tight. I’ve got (Sierra) getting ready, go to college, and then I’ve got one that’s 15. And, so it’s tight with school supplies.” said Norris.

Event organizers said there was a small amount of the events supplies that would be sent to Raleigh and local churches to be given away as well.

