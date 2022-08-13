Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: lots of sunshine, less humid into the weekend

Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. Evening, Aug. 12, 2022
By Claire Fry
Updated: 39 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast for the weekend is nothing short of phenomenal as less humid air behind a passing cold front keeps rain chances near 0% into Saturday and 10% Sunday - unusually low levels for August! Fresh and less humid northerly breezes introduce temperatures as low as the 60s for the late nights and early mornings. Daytime highs will strive for the middle and upper 80s.

Great weather news extends to the tropics this weekend, too, as the only place with storm development even remotely possible in the Atlantic Basin is the far western Gulf of Mexico. Thanks for staying vigilant and prepared, though, with wect.com/hurricane.

Catch more details in your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, anytime, customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

