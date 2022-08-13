Senior Connect
Female NCDOT employee fatally struck while on job Friday(WNCN)
By Kayla Morton
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SIMS, N.C. (WNCN) - A 17-year-veteran of the North Carolina Department of Transportation was killed while on the job Friday after being hit while on the side of the highway, officials said.

Anna Bradshaw was cleaning up debris on a shoulder of U.S. 264 Alternate in Wilson County when she was hit, the NCDOT said.

“Anna was a dedicated and hard-working employee in the Wilson County maintenance office and will be missed by her NCDOT family,” NCDOT said in a statement to CBS 17. “This is a tragic reminder of how our employees and contractors risk their lives every day serving the public.”

NCDOT said the North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating what happened. Right now there are no charges.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Anna’s family,” the NCDOT said.

