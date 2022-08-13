Coastal Buds ‘iCanSwim” camp held at Wilmington YWCA for young swimmers

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - With summer in full swing Coastal Buds, knows how much kids love swimming, even at young ages. That’s why they held the iCan Swim camp from August 8-12 at Wilmington’s YWCA.

Coastal B.U.D.S. (Bringing Up Down Syndrome) is an organization whose goal is to “support, connect and provide resources and opportunities for people with Down syndrome and their families in Southeastern North Carolina.”

Volunteers from around the community pitched in to help teach the children, ages 3 and up, with Down syndrome how to swim. They also taught them important water safety tips throughout the week.

Volunteer Molly Dumville says her swim buddy came around to the program eventually.

“So my swim buddy, he did not want to get in the water the first day at all, didn’t want anything to do with it. And by yesterday, he was having such a good time. He didn’t want to get out.” said Dumville.

Another volunteer Sarah Layton says in her short time with the swimmers, they developed bravery in the water quickly.

“My girl she just like, always wanted to like hold on to you. And she’s only three. So she’s really young and just seeing her like get comfortable with the water and have no fear jumping in.” said Layton.

Heather O’Sullivan, a mother of a young swimmer in the camp says it was also a way for parent of kids with Down syndrome in Wilmington to connect.

“It’s always nice to meet other parents with kids with the same diagnosis as Down syndrome. And so yes, and so it gives us a chance to communicate and collaborate and really kind of figure out like who has the best doctors who’s going to what school like what’s your experience, and then playdates. Lots of play dates.” said O’Sullivan.

The Coastal Buds offer a list of other programs and activities that happen throughout the year.

