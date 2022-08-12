Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Wilmington City Council to consider funding for digital education program

(Staff)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington City Council will consider an agreement to use $2.5 million in ARPA funding to create digital education program at their meeting on Tuesday, August 16.

The project, called “DigitalBridge,” would be focused on giving digital skills and education to underserved populations. The city would partner with the non-profit Wireless Research Center of North Carolina to operate the program.

Also in the partnership, the Cape Fear Collective would evaluate and measure the project and StepUp Wilmington would get involved with shared activities. Education and training would be based off of the needs of the local businesses. The resolution says a coalition of local employers lead by Live Oak Bank would support DigitalBridge if it becomes a reality.

Given the council approves the proposal, DigitalBridge’s planned launch will occur in early 2023. The council will consider the resolution at their meeting on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A beach umbrella accident in South Carolina claimed the life of a woman.
Woman dies after impaled by beach umbrella
Woman receives seven year sentence for transporting drugs from New Jersey to North Carolina
Emergency crews have responded to a wildfire Wednesday inside the Holly Shelter Game Lands,...
Wildfire at Holly Shelter Game Lands covers 1,230 acres, remains 25% contained
Man arrested for sex crimes at New Hanover Downtown Library
Man arrested for sex crimes at New Hanover Downtown Library
Cory Scott Ross
Man sentenced to more than 30 years in prison after impregnating a child

Latest News

A judge in Wake County has offically agreed to lift an order for arrest for New Hanover County...
Two weeks later, judge grants request to lift arrest order for County Chairwoman
Plans for a boutique hotel in Carolina Beach
Carolina Beach Planning Commission recommends zoning proposal for four-story hotel
A tractor-trailer fire Friday morning along I-95 has most southbound lanes blocked.
I-95 lanes reopen in Florence County after tractor-trailer fire causes closure for several hours
TRU Colors Brewery & Taproom announced that they will be hosting a back-to-school supplies...
TRU Colors to host back-to-school giveaway