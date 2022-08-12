Wilmington City Council to consider funding for digital education program

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington City Council will consider an agreement to use $2.5 million in ARPA funding to create digital education program at their meeting on Tuesday, August 16.

The project, called “DigitalBridge,” would be focused on giving digital skills and education to underserved populations. The city would partner with the non-profit Wireless Research Center of North Carolina to operate the program.

Also in the partnership, the Cape Fear Collective would evaluate and measure the project and StepUp Wilmington would get involved with shared activities. Education and training would be based off of the needs of the local businesses. The resolution says a coalition of local employers lead by Live Oak Bank would support DigitalBridge if it becomes a reality.

Given the council approves the proposal, DigitalBridge’s planned launch will occur in early 2023. The council will consider the resolution at their meeting on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.