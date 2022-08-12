Senior Connect
Wake County Deputy shot, killed: Sheriff

A Wake County deputy was killed after being shot, according to Wake County Sheriff Gerald Bakker.
By Amber Trent
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 5:44 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - A Wake County deputy was killed after being shot, according to Wake County Sheriff Gerald Bakker.

This is happening near Battle Bridge and Auburn Knightdale Roads. Sheriff Baker said this happened sometime after 11 p.m. Thursday night.

“It breaks my heart to have to report that a member of this office was fatally wounded…after about 11 p.m. last night in the line of duty,” Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker said. “We will find who’s responsible.”

Sheriff Baker asked for prayer and patience as they continue to investigate what happened.

“We ask for prayers, [and] we ask for patience as we go about finding out what happened and who is responsible,” Sheriff Baker said.

Wake County deputies and Raleigh police have Battle Bridge and Auburn roads blocked near the scene.

Law enforcement is looking for the suspect and this is an active investigation.

This is a developing story; stay with CBS 17 for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

