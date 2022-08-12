Two weeks later, judge grants request to lift arrest order for County Chairwoman

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Commission Chairwoman Julia Olson-Boseman will avoid doing any jail time after a judge signed off on a consent order, temporarily lifting an order for her arrest for contempt of court. The order comes two weeks after both Olson-Boseman’s attorney and the North Carolina State Bar submitted a motion asking the judge withdraw the order for arrest.

Olson-Boseman was found in contempt of court after she failed to produce banking records ordered by a court to assist the North Carolina State Bar in an investigation into allegations of her mishandling client funds from when she was still practicing law. In March, a judge issued an injunction prohibiting Olson-Boseman from handling any client funds, and also requiring she turn over financial records from multiple bank accounts.

After several months without compliance, the NCSB took the steps to ask a judge to enforce the court order. Olson-Boseman had two opportunities to explain her side of things to a judge and possibly avoid the contempt of court ruling. However, she failed to appear for either of the court dates in Raleigh.

The judge found Olson-Boseman in contempt of court on July 18. His order gave until the following Friday to either comply with the court order or turn herself into the Wake County Detention Center, where she would spend weekends in jail until she complied with the order.

In the consent ordered filed on Wednesday, Judge Paul Ridgeway acknowledges Olson-Boseman’s efforts to provide the requested material.

“[B]ased upon the foregoing findings of fact and conclusions of law and the consent of the parties, the undersigned hereby lifts the order for Defendant’s arrest until 21 days from the entry of this Order,” the court document states.

The NCSB asked for multiple account records from Olson-Boseman’s banks, and court documents show she has since made attempts to turn those over.

Emails from Olson-Boseman’s attorney show requests to First Citizens Bank, First National Bank, and the State Employees Credit Union for account records. So far, the only bank that seems to have complied is First National Bank.

Neither the State Bar or Olson-Boseman’s attorney have responded to requests for comment, if they are provided this story will be updated accordingly.

