TRU Colors to host back-to-school giveaway

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - TRU Colors Brewery & Taproom announced that they will be hosting a back-to-school supplies giveaway from 1-4 p.m. on Aug. 13. The giveaway will occur at TRU Colors at 715 Greenfield St.

Per the announcement, the event is open to the public and free supplies will be given out to K-12 students. TRU Colors would like to remind attendees that although the taproom will be open, guests must be at least 21-years-old to enter.

However, there will be plenty of family-friendly activities occurring. According to their release, in addition to the supplies giveaway, there will also be a food truck and water dodge ball.

For updates and more information, please visit the TRU Colors Facebook page.

