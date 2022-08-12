Section of Oakley Road to close for two weeks for pipe replacement

WRIGHTSBORO, N.C. (WECT) - Parts of Oakley Road in New Hanover County will be closed for approximately two weeks starting Monday, August 15.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation writes that the closure will allow for crews to replace a drainage pipe. The section closed is between the two halves of the Oakley Loop Road, which will act as a detour.

The closed section will run between the two sides of Oakley Loop Road ((c) OpenStreetMap contributors)

