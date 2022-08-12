Section of Oakley Road to close for two weeks for pipe replacement
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WRIGHTSBORO, N.C. (WECT) - Parts of Oakley Road in New Hanover County will be closed for approximately two weeks starting Monday, August 15.
The North Carolina Department of Transportation writes that the closure will allow for crews to replace a drainage pipe. The section closed is between the two halves of the Oakley Loop Road, which will act as a detour.
