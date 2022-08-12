Senior Connect
Pet of the Week: Frisbee from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue

Frisbee, a 1 to 1.5-year-old Lab mix, is available for adoption from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue.
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 6:49 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Frisbee, a 1 to 1.5-year-old Lab mix, is available for adoption from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue.

Frisbee was in the shelter for months, which caused her to get kennel-stressed. This stress eventually prevented her from being able to put on any weight. She is currently residing with a foster parent who says that Frisbee is doing great and getting along very well with other dogs.

Although she gets along well with other dogs, it is unknown how she gets along with cats. Frisbee is looking for a home with a fenced-in yard. She enjoys running around and is overall a very happy pup, her handlers say.

In addition, Frisbee is spayed, microchipped, up-to-date on vaccinations and is heart worm negative.

For those interested, Frisbee will be present at Waterline Brewery on Aug. 13 from 1-4 p.m. as part of FBAR’s pre-adoption event, per announcement.

Those interested in adopting Frisbee can do so through the Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue website or by emailing FreedomBridgeAnimalRescueNC@gmail.com.

