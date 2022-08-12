NHCSO reports phone outage

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office reported issues with their main phone lines Aug. 12. Per their announcement, their main two lines are currently down.

The NHCSO asks the community to use the following lines to reach the office:

(910) 798-4162

(910) 798-4111

The outage comes as the office finishes its phone upgrades, said NHCSO in their announcement.

For updates and more information, please visit the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

