Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

NHCSO reports phone outage

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office reported issues with their main phone lines Aug. 12....
The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office reported issues with their main phone lines Aug. 12. Per their announcement, their main two lines are currently down.(WVVA)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office reported issues with their main phone lines Aug. 12. Per their announcement, their main two lines are currently down.

The NHCSO asks the community to use the following lines to reach the office:

  • (910) 798-4162
  • (910) 798-4111

The outage comes as the office finishes its phone upgrades, said NHCSO in their announcement.

For updates and more information, please visit the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A beach umbrella accident in South Carolina claimed the life of a woman.
Woman dies after impaled by beach umbrella
Woman receives seven year sentence for transporting drugs from New Jersey to North Carolina
Emergency crews have responded to a wildfire Wednesday inside the Holly Shelter Game Lands,...
Wildfire at Holly Shelter Game Lands grows to over 2000 acres, 25% contained
Man arrested for sex crimes at New Hanover Downtown Library
Man arrested for sex crimes at New Hanover Downtown Library
Cory Scott Ross
Man sentenced to more than 30 years in prison after impregnating a child

Latest News

A tractor-trailer fire Friday morning along I-95 has most southbound lanes blocked.
Crews block southbound lanes on I-95 after tractor-trailer catches fire
CLEAR THE SHELTERS: Consider adopting a senior dog
CLEAR THE SHELTERS: Consider adopting a senior dog
The New Hanover County District Attorney’s Office announced Aug. 12 that Gregory Jackson has...
Former New Hanover County resident pleads guilty to soliciting a minor for prostitution
TRU Colors Brewery & Taproom announced that they will be hosting a back-to-school supplies...
TRU Colors to host back-to-school giveaway