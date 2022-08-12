NHC Fire and Rescue respond to truck fire at Sheffield Drive

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Fire and Rescue units put out a fire that fully engulfed a truck parked at a residence on Sheffield Drive.

Firefighters quickly put out the fire and prevented any damage to the home.

According to NHC Fire and Rescue, a Newson Flooring company truck caught on fire. The workers driving the truck had already completed a job when the leftover paraffin used to sand the floors spontaneously combusted inside.

Fire officials advise to properly dispose of materials that carry leftover paraffin to avoid similar incidents.

Officials confirmed no one was injured.

Truck 17, Engine 17 and Engine 16 arrived to find the truck fully involved in fire, quickly extinguished the fire and prevented the home from being damaged. Thank you C Shift personnel! pic.twitter.com/FiDEdAfQH2 — NHC Fire Rescue 🚒 (@NHCFR) August 12, 2022

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.