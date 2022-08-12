Four inmates charged for attempted murder after inmate beating at Columbus County Jail

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The State Bureau of Investigation have arrested and charged four inmates at Columbus County jail in connection to the investigation of a severe beating that hospitalized Joshua Johnson, another inmate.

According to District Attorney Jon David, the inmates involved in the beating have been identified as Michael Lance, Darius Washington, Kwananine Bellamy and Timothy Cain II.

Cain was one of two charged for murder and armed robbery after the disappearance of a Bladen County woman who went missing in February of last year. Cain reportedly stole the woman’s possessions and truck at gunpoint along with Jamaal Green.

David says Washington was also arrested for murder. It is currently unknown why Lance or Bellamy were serving time in the county jail..

A one million dollar bond has been set for each inmate.

As of now, Johnson remains in critical condition at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.