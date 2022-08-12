Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Four inmates charged for attempted murder after inmate beating at Columbus County Jail

Columbus County Sheriff's Office Operation Community Watch leads to multiple arrests
Columbus County Sheriff's Office Operation Community Watch leads to multiple arrests(Columbus County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The State Bureau of Investigation have arrested and charged four inmates at Columbus County jail in connection to the investigation of a severe beating that hospitalized Joshua Johnson, another inmate.

According to District Attorney Jon David, the inmates involved in the beating have been identified as Michael Lance, Darius Washington, Kwananine Bellamy and Timothy Cain II.

Cain was one of two charged for murder and armed robbery after the disappearance of a Bladen County woman who went missing in February of last year. Cain reportedly stole the woman’s possessions and truck at gunpoint along with Jamaal Green.

David says Washington was also arrested for murder. It is currently unknown why Lance or Bellamy were serving time in the county jail..

A one million dollar bond has been set for each inmate.

As of now, Johnson remains in critical condition at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman receives seven year sentence for transporting drugs from New Jersey to North Carolina
Emergency crews have responded to a wildfire Wednesday inside the Holly Shelter Game Lands,...
Wildfire at Holly Shelter Game Lands grows to over 2000 acres, 25% contained
Cory Scott Ross
Man sentenced to more than 30 years in prison after impregnating a child
A beach umbrella accident in South Carolina claimed the life of a woman.
Woman dies after impaled by beach umbrella
After months without complying with a court order to turn over banking records, New Hanover...
Court records provide insight, and raise questions regarding Commissioner Julia Olson-Boseman’s banking records

Latest News

Customers that experience problems with discolored water or other water quality issues are...
Columbus County issues boil water advisory after water line damaged
Officials now say the fire has passed 2000 acres
Wildfire at Holly Shelter Game Lands grows to over 2000 acres, 25% contained
Brunswick Regional Water and Sewer H2GO
H2GO given $400,000 from the NCDEQ for infrastructure assessments
People break the window to a Tiger Mart in Cerro Gordo
Columbus County deputies searching for pair suspected of robbing convenience store