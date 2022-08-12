Senior Connect
Former New Hanover County resident pleads guilty to soliciting a minor for prostitution

The New Hanover County District Attorney’s Office announced Aug. 12 that Gregory Jackson has...
The New Hanover County District Attorney’s Office announced Aug. 12 that Gregory Jackson has plead guilty in a case originating in New Hanover County.(New Hanover County District Attorney’s Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County District Attorney’s Office announced Aug. 12 that Gregory Jackson has plead guilty in a case originating in New Hanover County.

In 2021, Jackson, then working for a Smithfield’s Chicken ‘N Bar-B-Q in the local area, made lude comments to and aggressively hugged a 17-year-old coworker. Following this incident, Jackson in September 2021 solicited her to perform sexual acts for money, per the DA’s office.

Following these events, the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation and ultimately arrested Jackson on charges of soliciting a minor for prostitution, per report.

Since, Jackson has been tried in New York and as of Aug. 12, has plead guilty. Per the release, he has been sentenced to serve six months in jail followed by 48 months of supervised probation. Jackson will serve an additional 17-24 months in prison if he violates the conditions of the sex offender control program.

“We often see grooming behavior where offenders attempt to normalize sexual conversation with young people in an attempt to later engage in sexual activity with them,” said Connie Jordan, prosecutor in the Jackson case. “Most children, and even adults, are not comfortable reporting these experiences; offenders often expect victims to be uncomfortable enough to keep their actions secret and not reach out for help.”

