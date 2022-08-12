First Alert Forecast: cooler today, less humid tomorrow

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast for Friday features temperatures in the 70s and 80s - not 90s for a change! - as a cold front muscles southward through the Cape Fear Region. In the process, expect numerous clouds, scattered showers, and isolated storms.

Behind the front, rain chances will shrivel to near 0% overnight Friday into Saturday and 10% Sunday - unusually low levels for August! - as fresh and less humid northerly breezes introduce temperatures as low as the 60s for the late nights and early mornings.

Good weather news extends to the tropics, too, as deep tropical disturbance Invest 97-L has failed to develop and new storm formation appears unlikely anywhere in the Atlantic Basin through the weekend. Stay vigilant and prepared, though, with wect.com/hurricane.

Catch more details in your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, anytime, customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

